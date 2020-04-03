Voters should try to vote absentee in primary, local ballot set

ALGONA—The COVID-19 coronavirus is impacting the approaching primary election in Kossuth County, with a request to change voting habits and a reduction in polling places.

Kossuth County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Amber Garman said in a statement issued this week, “Due to the National Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kossuth County Auditor’s Office has made the decision to encourage all citizens to absentee vote (by mail) for the June 2 primary election,” she said in a statement.

Additionally, the primary ballot is set, and there are races for county supervisors' seats, county sheriff and county auditor.

See the April 2 Kossuth County Advance for more information.