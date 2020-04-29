Voters should check the mail for absentee ballot request form

Kossuth County Auditor Amber Garman joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary election. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.

Secretary Pate is mailing absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The forms should later this month and will include pre-paid postage for returning them to Garman’s office.

Get details in the April 30 Kossuth County Advance.