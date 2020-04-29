Home / Home

Voters should check the mail for absentee ballot request form

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 10:13am admin1

Kossuth County Auditor Amber Garman joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary election. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.

Secretary Pate is mailing absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The forms should later this month and will include pre-paid postage for returning them to Garman’s office.

Get details in the April 30 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here