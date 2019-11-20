Volunteerism runs CommunityThanksgiving
Robert M. Roberson
The annual Thanksgiving dinner is at St. Cecelia Catholic Church next week Thursday, Nov. 28, beginning at noon.
Scott Curtis, co-chair of the event, said an estimated 70 volunteers along with donations provide the meal. Curtis said many of the volunteers have given their time for years, and if there is ever a hole in the volunteer schedule, the community always steps up.
