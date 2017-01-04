Visibility key in business move

ALGONA — When Jerri Sadler moved her Edward Jones office to Highway 18 she was thinking about the visibility factor.

“I like the fact that it is on the highway,” she said. “It is easy to find, there is plenty of parking and lots of office space.”

Sadler has been working with Edward Jones for over a year. She moved the office to the Eastland Hill Plaza in November. On Friday, at 9:30 a.m., the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a ribbon cutting.

“I’m excited to be part of the group of business owners in Algona,” Sadler said. “I have met many of them by going to other Chamber coffees. I’m just excited to be a part of that and be recognized as one of the Algona business owners.”

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 5 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.