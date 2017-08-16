Virtual reality in the West Bend-Mallard classroom

WEST BEND — A history lesson or a biology project is taking a different twist this year for West Bend-Mallard School District students.

The school district purchased 30 virtual reality goggles with the capability to attach phones to take a lesson a step further. The total virtual reality package, including software and equipment, cost the school district $9,500. The money was used from Palo Alto County gaming grants.

“It will open up a different avenue of learning,” said West Bend-Mallard School Superintendent Amanda Schmidt. “Kids are so into video games that it will just put them right there in these experiences.”

