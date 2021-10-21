Virtual Legacy Ball to raise funds for KRHC Foundation’s endowment

ALGONA—For the second consecutive year, the Kossuth Regional Health Center Foundation Board will look to raise funds for the foundation’s endowment fund by hosting a virtual Legacy Ball event instead of the traditional in person Legacy Ball. A virtual toast is set for Nov. 5.

Kossuth Regional Health Center Foundation Director Nancy Grandgenett-Besch said this is the second year for the online event which celebrates donors and the work of the foundation while raising funds for the foundation’s endowment fund.

Get the full story in the Oct. 21 Advance.