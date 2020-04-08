Virtual doctor visits ahead at KRHC

ALGONA - Telehealth capabilities will increase at Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC).

“Because of what is going on this will be a fundamental change to access for health care,” said Dar Elbert, KRHC administrator. “I believe there will always be demand for telehealth services for our community in the future.”

The KRHC Board of Trustees increased telehealth privileges to at least 14 health care providers during its March 30 board meeting to assist in a time when the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been prevalent on people’s minds.

