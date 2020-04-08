Home / Home

Virtual doctor visits ahead at KRHC

Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:36pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA - Telehealth capabilities will increase at Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC).

“Because of what is going on this will be a fundamental change to access for health care,” said Dar Elbert, KRHC administrator. “I believe there will always be demand for telehealth services for our community in the future.”

The KRHC Board of Trustees increased telehealth privileges to at least 14 health care providers during its March 30 board meeting to assist in a time when the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been prevalent on people’s minds.

See more about this and the impact of the coronavirus on KRHC in the April 9 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

