Veterans race night, year five, is huge success

ALGONA—An event that started small has just simply blown up. Returning to the home of its beginning five years ago, Night #2 of the Hunting with Heroes Salute to Veterans Night at the Kossuth County Speedway on Thursday, July 29, was a smashing success.

The special evening was wrapped around a lot of gifts and free things for each of the veterans or the widows of veterans along with an exciting and great night of dirt track racing. There was over $100,000 of free gifts going to the veterans during the three nights of the tour with between $30,000 and $40,000 alone given out in Algona on Thursday evening.

The event started here in Algona five years ago with around 100 veterans attending and one patriotic wrapped car to 270 veterans in person this year and nine wrapped cars, three in each of the modified, stock car and sport mods classes.

