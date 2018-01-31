Veteran newspaperman joins Advance

Veteran Iowa newspaperman Brad Hicks is the new publisher of the Kossuth County Advance and The Reminder.

He is relocating to Kossuth County from southwest Iowa, where he oversaw newspapers and shoppers in Red Oak and Glenwood.

“Algona and Kossuth County have a great reputation as a place to live and do business,” Hicks said. “They also have a rich newspaper history upon which to build. My wife, Sue, and I look forward to a new adventure here.”

