Vendor ready for Farmers Market opening

Megan Kampen, Ottosen, is ready for the Kossuth County Farmers Market that begins on Saturday, May 23, on the Carnegie Lawn in Algona. The farmers market is open 9-11 a.m. Along with fresh produce and vegetables, Kampen feels the farmers market provides a sense of community and allows neighbors to support local small businesses.

“I love seeing the same faces every year and meeting new people, especially this year being home,” she said. “Being home with nowhere to go as long as I have, I’m really looking forward to getting out and being around people. Just a quick hello and giving someone fresh vegetables will be just refreshing for everyone.”

Read the complete story in the May 21 Kossuth County Advance.