Vendor booths add to fair

ALGONA — With openings in assisted living and memory care, Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community executive director Terry Tweedy decided to have a booth at the Kossuth County Fair.

“It is a perfect spot. I’m so surprised,” she said. “We decided to do this at the last minute and was shocked to get this place. We get to see a lot of activity.”

More importantly, on Thursday, Tweedy said she had already booked two tours for the facility.

Each year the vending booths are situated in Floral Hall, which is one of the central locations on the fairgrounds. Right outside are food booths and animal shows. This year there were 37 booths, with at least half-a-dozen like Windsor Manor, first-timers.



For more on this story, please see the August 9th issue of the Kossuth County Advance