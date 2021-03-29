Vaccines available to individuals 18 and older; Safety practices still encouraged

Algona, Iowa, March 29, 2021 – Individuals age 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To make a vaccine appointment contact the Kossuth County Call Center at 515-395-9111 on Tuesday, March 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. for the vaccine clinic on March 31 or call on Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to book appointments for the April 7 vaccine clinic.

Local public health officials are encouraging people to continue to practice healthy habits and be aware of current guidelines in the case of a COVID-19 exposure.

"We are seeing a lot of progress in getting people vaccinated, but we still need to take reasonable precautions," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Public Health at Kossuth Regional Health Center. "This virus continues to be active in our community and has the potential to spread to others. The best way to avoid quarantine due to exposure is to wear a mask and get your COVID-19 vaccine."

Individuals who have had COVID-19 within the past three months or are two weeks past being fully vaccinated do not need to stay away from others or get tested after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 unless you have symptoms.

Individuals who have COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days. If an unvaccinated person is exposed to someone infected with COVID-19, they may need to quarantine for up to 10 days, depending on whether masks were worn by both individuals. If the infected person was within 6 feet of another person for at least 15 minutes, this is considered close contact.

For COVID-19 updates and vaccine information, please call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.