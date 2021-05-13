Vaccine mobile clinics to visit Kossuth towns

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Kossuth County Public Health will soon deliver COVID-19 vaccines to communities throughout Kossuth County with the help of a mobile vaccine station.

On Tuesday, May 25, vaccine clinics will be available in:

• Bancroft from 8 to 9 a.m. in the parking lot behind the clinic

• Lakota from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station

• Ledyard from 11 a.m. to noon on Main Street

• Swea City from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the City Park

• Lone Rock from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Fire Station

• Fenton from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at the City Park

• Whittemore from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fire Station

On Thursday, May 27, vaccine clinics will be held in:

• Burt from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Community Center

• Titonka from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center

• Wesley from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Center

• Lu Verne from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Fire Station

No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine at these clinics. Both the Moderna (two doses needed) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single dose) will be available. Individuals must be 18 years of age to receive either vaccine.

“Our goal with the community clinics is to reach individuals who are interested in the vaccine, but have not been able to receive it yet,” said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health at Kossuth Regional Health Center. “The clinics will be a convenient option, especially since you can just walk in with no scheduled vaccine appointment. If you are homebound and would like to receive the vaccine, just call the hotline number at 515-295-4450 and press 2 and we may be able to arrange a time to stop by to deliver your vaccine while we are in your community.”

Vaccine clinics will continue to be available on Wednesdays in May at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds. An online registration is available on the COVID-19 info page on the Kossuth Regional Health Center website at www.krhc.com.

Individuals who have been vaccinated are encouraged to keep their vaccine cards in a safe place. Those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are reminded to get their second dose.

“For the vaccine to be fully effective, both doses are necessary,” said Nilles. “If you forgot to show up for your second dose, sign up for one online or come to a community clinic.”

For COVID-19 updates and vaccine information, please call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.

No appointments at Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations now offer free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary to provide the option to walk in and receive the vaccine when it’s convenient for the recipient. For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option is still available by visiting

www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.