Vaccine decision to impact local providers

The following is a press release from Kossuth Regional Health Center:

ALGONA—Kossuth Regional Health Center administrators and physicians will be impacted by a COVID-19 vaccine mandate made by Trinity Health, the umbrella organization for MercyOne.

As an affiliate of MercyOne, the majority of KRHC's employees will not be included in this requirement. It only includes physicians and senior administrators who are employed by MercyOne, most of whom are fully vaccinated.

The Trinity Health mandate requires all colleagues, clinicians, contractors, volunteers, students and partners doing business in their facilities to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 21, 2021.

"This is not a decision that was made locally by our Board of Trustees or by me, nor was it a decision made in Mason City at MercyOne. This is a Trinity Health decision," said Dar Elbert, CEO/CNO of KRHC. "We understand that many people, including members of our own staff, have strong feelings about the COVID-19 vaccine. This mandate applies to a small group of people who work at our facility that are employed by MercyOne. It does not apply to our overall staff and at this time we do not plan on making this a requirement."