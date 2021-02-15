Vaccine call center open Thursday, Feb. 18

ALGONA—The Kossuth County Vaccine Call Center will be open on Thursday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to schedule appointments for a February 25 vaccine clinic. The Call Center phone number is 515-395-9111.

This vaccine clinic is limited to individuals age 75 and older. A portion of doses will continue to be available for first responders, school staff, childcare workers and others who meet current non-age-related criteria. Vaccine given at Kossuth County COVID-19 vaccine clinics is not limited to Kossuth County residents.

"Anyone who meets the current criteria to receive a vaccine may receive it wherever they choose, in or outside of their county. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, it doesn't depend on the person's permanent place of residence in a certain county or state," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health.

Find additional vaccine clinics and other COVID-19 updates from local media, the public health hotline at 515-295-4450 and on the Kossuth Regional Health Center website at www.krhc.com.