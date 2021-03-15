Vaccine Call Center open on March 18

ALGONA—The Kossuth County Vaccine Call Center will open on Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., scheduling appointments for a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 24. The Call Center phone number is 515-395-9111.

Kossuth County vaccine providers have distributed a total of 5,162 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Iowa's Coronavirus website (https://coronavirus.iowa.gov). This includes 1,642 first doses and 1,761 people who have each received two doses to complete the vaccine series.

COVID-19 vaccine is available for individuals age 65 years and older, individuals 18 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions that may create an increased risk of severe illness from the virus, and those who meet other criteria in priority groups 1B and 1A.

According to the Centers for Disease Control health conditions that cause an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19 include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Additional health conditions that might put individuals at an increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 include asthma (moderate to severe), cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, hypertension or high blood pressure, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, neurologic conditions, such as dementia, liver disease, overweight, pulmonary fibrosis, thalassemia and Type 1 diabetes mellitus.