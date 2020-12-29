Vaccinations Underway

Spirits were high as COVID-19 vaccine clinics began for Kossuth County health care workers and emergency medical personnel Monday, Dec. 28.

The Kossuth County Public Health team is charged with distributing the vaccine locally according to phases determined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

“We are pleased to be at this point, and we are feeling hopeful about the vaccine,” said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health.

