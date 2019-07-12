UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Brancroft

UPDATE: This is a press release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, issued at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 12:

Multiple Deceased Individuals Investigation in Bancroft

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On July 12, at about 8:13 a.m., the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting two deceased individuals at 524 S. Morehouse St. in Bancroft. Officers with the Bancroft Police Department were dispatched to the residence and located a third deceased individual. This incident is currently under investigation and there is no on-going threat to the public.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Bancroft Police Department, the Kossuth County Sheriff’ Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Additional information, including names, will be released pending the notification of family and the completion of autopsies by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.