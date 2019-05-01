Union slough auto tour opens

The Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge auto tour route will be open Saturday, May 4 through Mother's Day, May 12 in celebration of International Migratory Bird Day.

Visitors are welcome to drive the route from sunrise to sunset during those days. The route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four-and-one-half-mile drive of wetland, open water and prairie habitat.

