UNI president kicks off summer intern program

Pool parties, barbeques, sunshine, the beach and…a professional internship? Internships are on many college students’ summer to-do lists. The Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation has set out to give interns a chance to do more with their summer than just cross an internship off their list.

The program will consist of skill-building sessions and meetings that give interns the opportunity to network with each other and employers from Kossuth and Palo Alto counties.

