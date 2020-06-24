Unexpected graduation one to be remembered

The Bishop Garrigan graduates practice social distancing while posing for a class photo during commencement Sunday, June 21. Photos courtesy of BGHS.

ALGONA—Like many of her 38 other classmates graduating from Bishop Garrigan, Amanda Miller, the commencement speaker, didn’t expect to have a graduation this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Yesterday, was very surreal,” Miller said after the 2020 class of Bishop Garrigan held graduation ceremonies in the new gym on Sunday, June 21. “It was nice to have a ceremony. I thank our administration for giving us the opportunity to. It was nice to see all my classmates again.”

