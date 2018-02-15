UMC ReTech looks to future with new president

ALGONA — In mid-September, UMC ReTech, previously known as Universal, welcomed Ken Kraus as its new president.

After two years with the company as director of sales, Kraus embraced the change. “Every day is different, which is perfect for me,” he said. “There are so many opportunities for growth and improvement that every day truly is different.”

Born and raised in Iowa, Kraus worked as general manager for a Ford dealership, and at two utility construction-manufacturing companies before coming to Algona. “I always knew about Universal and the brand name ReTech (from working at Ford.) Fast forward almost 20 years and here I am.”

Although Kraus has traveled across the United States, he sees Iowa as a great place for manufacturing. “The state of Iowa is a beautiful place and all the manufacturing in the state gives us a foothold to competing with the rest of America and the world,” he commented.

“I am excited for where we can take this company. It starts from the ground up so to speak, everyone believing in the goal and pulling in the same direction.”



For more on this story, please see the Feb. 15 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.