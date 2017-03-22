Home / Home

Two students represent BGHS at All-State speech

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 2:24pm admin1
Alyssa Thilges

Two students from Bishop Garrigan High School, Bryce Capesius and Caitlin Thilges, are representing the school at the All-State Festival on Monday, March 27. 

It is very prestigious to be named an All-State speaker, said Craig Ihnen at the Iowa High School Speech Association. “It is not a given.”

The road to All-State is not assured, requiring an individual to receive a one at the district level and a division one rating at the state contest. 

Approximately 9,000-10,000 students compete at districts, of those, only 494 are considered All-State performers, stated Ihnen.

“We have a lot of division ones that don’t get to All-State,” he said. 

 

For more on this story, please see the March 23 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.

 

