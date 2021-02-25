Home / Home

Two express interest in open council seat

Thu, 02/25/2021 - 9:13am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Algona City Council members could potentially start the process of adding to their number at their meeting next Monday, March 1.

One of the city’s at-large council seats is open after Brooke Sudol resigned effective Feb. 15. The council published a notice of intent to fill the position by appointment and set a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 23, to accept applications of interest. Two people responded.

 

Learn who expressed interest in serving the city in the Feb. 25 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here