Two express interest in open council seat

ALGONA—Algona City Council members could potentially start the process of adding to their number at their meeting next Monday, March 1.

One of the city’s at-large council seats is open after Brooke Sudol resigned effective Feb. 15. The council published a notice of intent to fill the position by appointment and set a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 23, to accept applications of interest. Two people responded.

