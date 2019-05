Contracts were awarded to Bolton and Menk and Hawkeye Environmental to continue demolition of the Mallard school building in the West Bend-Mallard School District.

The school board chose Hawkeye Environmental, headquartered in Solon, to do an asbestos study. Two bids were received. The school district will pay $4,290 to do asbestos testing of the building.

