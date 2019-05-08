Home / Home

Two books that reveal plights of area POWs

Wed, 05/08/2019 - 3:46pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Author Gail Kittleson has written several books in her Women of the Heartland series featuring women who made a contribution to World War II despite obstacles in their lives. Her latest book, "All for the Cause" was written because she had never heard about the Algona POW camp and had a desire to write about it.

Kittleson joined Jerry Yocum, lead writer for "13,000 Nights: Kossuth County Men in Axis POW Camps in WWII," for a presentation and book signing at the Camp Algona POW Museum May 4.

Read the whole story in the May 9 Kossuth County Advance.

