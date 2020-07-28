The trust factor when riding a horse

LU VERNE—There is a sense of trust with her horse when Joanna Fullerton climbs on to ride one of her six horses.

“It is a cool feeling when you get on a horse and you know that he trusts you and you can work together as a team,” Fullerton said. “We set goals that day to accomplish. It feels good when you get things done, and that horse trusts you and appreciates what you’re doing.”

Fullerton, 17, the daughter of Rick and Jeana Thompson, was in Algona recently at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds in preparation for the Kossuth County Fair, Aug. 2-7.

