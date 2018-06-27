Home / Home

Trial lawyers involved in own community service

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 10:44am admin1
By: 
Cassy Olesen

The Carnegie building in Algona was the gathering place for 25 Iowa trial lawyers Thursday. The attorneys traded in suits and briefcases for hard hats and crowbars help the community start the renovations on the building.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity for trial lawyers to help out in the demolition and other work necessary to renovate the Carnegie Center for the Arts here in Algona,” said Conrad Meis, partner and attorney with the law firm of Buchanan, Bibler, Gabor & Meis.
 

