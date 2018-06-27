Trial lawyers involved in own community service

The Carnegie building in Algona was the gathering place for 25 Iowa trial lawyers Thursday. The attorneys traded in suits and briefcases for hard hats and crowbars help the community start the renovations on the building.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity for trial lawyers to help out in the demolition and other work necessary to renovate the Carnegie Center for the Arts here in Algona,” said Conrad Meis, partner and attorney with the law firm of Buchanan, Bibler, Gabor & Meis.



For more on this story, please see the June 28th issue of the Kossuth County Advance