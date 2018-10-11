'Tremendous' learning experience

There is one common theme for those involved in 4-H.

“4-H is a huge learning experience for everyone that is involved in it,” said Dianne Zeller, who has been a 4-H mother, leader and Kossuth County Fair judge. “I learn from the kids. It is a just a tremendous learning opportunity.”

Judi Bruhn, Fenton Forwards 4-H Club Leader, said people have no idea what they can learn in 4-H. “They sure do realize it as they get older,” she said. “They learn life skills working as a team, serving others, being responsible and caring for their community. They learn about competing, not just winning and losing.”

