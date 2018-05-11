192 third graders from schools all over Kossuth County participated in the 2018 Trees for Threes program held at Smith Lake on Arbor Day, Friday April 27 th . The program is co-sponsored each year by the Kossuth Co. Conservation Board and the Kossuth Soil & Water Conservation District.

6 learning Centers were set up near the lake and students visited each center in small groups to learn many different things about trees. After they completed their visits to all the centers in the outdoor classroom, each student received a maple tree to take home and plant.

For more on this story, please see the May 10th issue of the Kossuth County Advance