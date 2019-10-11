A tree planting experience for high school students

ALGONA — A tree planting exercise turned out to be an educational opportunity for Algona Community School District and Bishop Garrigan school students.

"It is awesome to see the kids out here," said Algona City Parks and Recreation Director Brody Bertram. "They have the biology background to be able to use these skills this fall or next spring, depending when they have their tree units."

The city of Algona received a $2,500 Trees for Kids grant. On Thursday, Sept. 26, the high school students joined others to plant 33 trees and 11 different species in Veterans Park.

"I picked Veterans Park because I knew we had a very healthy ash population," Bertram said. "We have the pest of emerald ash bore that will one day get here and take out the ash tree population. The best thing to combat any kind of tree disease is variety and diversity. If you're not planting diversity, you're just waiting for the next emerald ash bore-type disease to come in."

