Traffic sign changes coming to East McGregor Street

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 9:31am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

A signage scheme will be implemented on East McGregor Street to provide safety for residents and students heading to school at the Algona Community School District.

 

The Algona City Council approved a resolution that directs city staff to implement signage concept plan and authorize the staff to adjust plan as necessary based on site conditions.

 

Get all of the information in the Sept. 24 Kossuth County Advance.

