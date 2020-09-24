Traffic sign changes coming to East McGregor Street
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 9:31am admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
A signage scheme will be implemented on East McGregor Street to provide safety for residents and students heading to school at the Algona Community School District.
The Algona City Council approved a resolution that directs city staff to implement signage concept plan and authorize the staff to adjust plan as necessary based on site conditions.
