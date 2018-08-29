Tradition funds community projects

LEDYARD — Members of the Ledyard Farm Bureau Association want to keep the annual chicken barbecue meal going. And if it is any indication, those who packed into the Ledyard Community Center on Friday, Aug. 17, don’t want it to go away.

Community leaders were expecting 450 to show up and another 225 for take outs.

“It is a wonderful, nice social event and it is fun to get together,” said Jerry Nerem, who traveled over from Lone Rock with his wife. “I enjoy the people. The chicken is the best. It is a good community up here.”

