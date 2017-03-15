Tradition continues at Ernie Williams of Titonka

TITONKA — A tradition that Ernie Williams LTD owner Jim Wilcox remembers well as he was growing up continued on Saturday.

“I like having it on a Saturday because that is what I remember the most as a child coming and seeing the equipment, getting a chance to see the vintage John Deere movie and getting a chance to win some toys,” Wilcox said during Saturday’s John Deere Day at Ernie Williams of Titonka.

Jeff Nielsen, who farms near Wesley, said it is neat to come up and see the new technology that John Deere has to offer. “I am impressed looking at the new technology for planters,” he said. “It amazing what they have done.”

For more on this story, please see the March 16 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.