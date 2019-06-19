Home / Home

Touching the hearts of cancer victims

Wed, 06/19/2019 - 3:30pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

When she first started speaking, Sherri Beenken told everyone she would have a hard time getting through her talk at the Kossuth County Relay for LIfe. She also said she was going to make it through despite all the emotions that would build up tallking about her father, Ted Abbas, who has battled cancer for 17 years.

"His is treatable, not curable," she said.

Read the whole story in the June 20 Kossuth County Advance.

