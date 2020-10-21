Total up, but certified ACSD enrollment down

ALGONA — Certified enrollment numbers were down 17 students in the Algona Community School District. However, the number of students ACSD serves is up slightly from last year.

The reason for this, Joe Carter, superintendent for ACSD said, is “Certified is resident students, this does not account for open enrolled and whole grade share and so on.”

This will result in less new money from supplemental state aide than last year. Carter said he will give a more detailed report on certified enrollment at the November meeting.

