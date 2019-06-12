Tornado was Walker's incentive

As the new chief executive officer-elect of Nationwide, Kirt Walker's course was charted after witnessing the devastation from a tornado that rocked Algona on June 28, 1979.

"That was probably the biggest driver when the tornado came through Algona," Walker said. "The first people to arrive in the immediate aftermath of the disaster were from Allied Insurance and the American Red Cross. Seeing the noble purpose of the insurance industry changed my life forever."

