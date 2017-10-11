TLC Quilters: Silent heroes spread love and comfort

ALGONA — Since 2010 the Trinity Lutheran Church Quilters have been sewing up a storm to provide those in need with the comfort of a warm handcrafted quilt, teddy bear, toy trucks, dolls and other items.

This Sunday, Oct. 15, the public is invited to tour the workshop, browse all the items and enjoy some refreshments at the first ever TLC Quilters Open House. Hundreds of items crafted throughout the year will be on display during the event held from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Trinity Life Center in Algona.

Later on this year, these items will be given away to community members in need from veterans and cancer patients to those who do not have much monetary wealth.

“We are very excited,” said Barb Bitterman who heads up the TLC Quilters. “None of this has really been shown to the public.”

For more on this story, please see the Oct. 12 issue of Kossuth County Advance