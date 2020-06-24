Tjaden named interim city administrator

ALGONA—Algona’s community development director has taken on interim city administrative duties. The Algona City Council unanimously approved Jacob Tjaden as interim city administrator during a special meeting on Wednesday, June 17.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” Tjaden said after the meeting. “I look forward to working with the council to see what we want to accomplish in the interim, and ultimately, what is our permanent solution and what that will look like?”

Read the complete story in the June 25 Advance.