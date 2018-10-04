Titonka stylist loves fixing bad haircuts

TITONKA — Meagan Norland drove 12 miles from Burt to Titonka to get a full highlight color at Katie’s Salon and Tanning.

“It was my first time coming here. It’s convenient because it is not very far from Burt,” she said. “I wanted to get a different look because it is not just one same color. It’s fun.”

Katie Walk, the owner of Katie’s Salon and Tanning, said definitely the colors have changed during her 15 years in the business. “We do a lot of freehand painting,” she said. “People could only look in a magazine to show us a couple of different colors. Now there are all kinds of fashion colors.”

For more on this story, please see the October 4th issue of the Kossuth County Advance