Manholes and sidewalk entries to intersections are under reconstruction in some areas of Titonka, part of a street project approved by the city council.

Heartland Asphalt has been in the community for several weeks. City Clerk Linda Hamilton said up to $400,000 was approved for the project, but she expected the costs will come in lower than that.

