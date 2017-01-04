Titonka fire claims man’s life

TITONKA — One man has died in a house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The fire claimed the life of Daniel William Planz, 59, according to a Kossuth County Sheriff’s office press release. The fire was reported at 7:34 p.m. Due to the death in the fire, the Iowa Fire Marshal’s office has responded and the incident is under investigation, according to the press release.

Four people occupied the house. During the fire operation, the county report states that two firefighters were transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center for treatment.

Hope Lutheran Church in Titonka is collecting donations to assist the family in the recovery, according to Kossuth County Emergency Management Coordinator David Penton.

