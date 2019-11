In October, Alan Van Ormer, managing editor of the Kossuth County Advance, sat down with Keith Heim, CEO of MaxYield Cooperative, to discuss the state of the agriculture economy in Kossuth County. MaxYield's trade area extends from Lake Okoboji across U.S. Highway 18 to the Clear Lake cooridor.

Read Keith Heim's responses to the editor's questions in the Nov. 14 Kossuth County Advance.