Three summer projects in West Bend

More than $1.3 million will be spent this summer for an electrical distribution project, sanitary sewer project and construction of a new well in West Bend.

The estimated cost for the electric distribution project is $625,000. It will include all facilities underground in a four-block area on the west side of Main Street. Revenue bonds will fund the project. It should be completed in October.

Read the complete story in the May 9 Kossuth County Advance.