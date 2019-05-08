Home / Home

Three summer projects in West Bend

Wed, 05/08/2019 - 2:48pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

More than $1.3 million will be spent this summer for an electrical distribution project, sanitary sewer project and construction of a new well in West Bend.

The estimated cost for the electric distribution project is $625,000. It will include all facilities underground in a four-block area on the west side of Main Street. Revenue bonds will fund the project. It should be completed in October.

Read the complete story in the May 9 Kossuth County Advance.

