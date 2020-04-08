Three Algona churches unite for drive-in Easter service Sunday

ALGONA—Easter Sunday services will be a bit different this year in Algona. Instead of climbing into a car to head off to church, some people will climb into their car and drive to the parking lot at the former Kmart – to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ during an ecumenical drive-in worship service.

“During times like these, folks need to hear some words, hope and encouragement of comfort in an unsettled time,” said the Rev. Chris Burtnett, pastor of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Algona. “Since we’re more isolated, this allows us to stay in contact. It is not in person contact, but we’re able to reach out, connect and support one another in these times.”

