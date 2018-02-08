Those attending BaconFest enjoy variety

ALGONA — Each of the 12 vendors at the 2nd annual BaconFest has a variety of options for those attending to choose from.

“This is great,” said Algona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, Vicki Mallory, who was sitting at the front desk at the Locker Room Bar and Grill on Saturday evening. “There is a nice assortment of vendor samples.”

The chamber sold 175 tickets and the Locker Room Bar and Grill was packed listening to “Stubble Trouble” perform and tasting all the different types of bacon ideas. Hormel donated 40 different meat items for the evening.

For more on this story, please see the Feb. 8 issue of Kossuth County Advance.