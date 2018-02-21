Thistle Do keeping trademark items, but adding others, too

ALGONA —Thistle Do’s new owner is planning on keeping items that have been a trademark for the business, but is also adding a touch of her own.

Abby Headrick, who took over Thistle Do on Jan. 1, believes there is a need for clothing in Algona. “I would also like to grow our online business so people are able to reach other parts of the country,” she said. “Right now I am working on the in-store and service needs and then clothing that is affordable and trend-driven.”

Thistle Do is known for many items including snack mixes and gingerbread bracelets. “Everyone likes Thistle Do,” Headrick said. “They’ve come to know it and I don’t want to change it too much.”

She has started adding a clothing line with different sizes, including plus sizes and clothing for mature audiences. Her next focus is online sales for clothing and home décor.

The main level of the business will continue to be original home décor and gifts Thistle Do already has. The lower level is called Cultivate Boutique, a name Headrick chose because cultivate means to grow and is a farming term. She has set up a website for Cultivate Boutique, www.cultivateboutique.com.

