Think twice Before Passing a Stopped School Bus

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 3:38pm admin1
By: 
Alyssa Larson

Transporting nearly 600-700 students in any given day, both morning and night, bus drivers in the Algona Community School District are tasked with the safety of all of those on board. Unfortunately, drivers alone cannot protect the welfare of these students. Those who share the road also have an important role to play, stopping, no matter how hurried they are, when a school bus comes to a stop and the stop-arm is extended. 

Passing a stopped school bus, with the stop-arm out can have dire consequence, leading to the potential injury or death of a child. Over the last four years, the school district has reported approximately 36 stop-arm violations where drivers have continued to travel past a stopped school bus with the stop-arm out. Six of these occurred in 2017 alone.

 

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 4 issue of Kossuth County Advance.

 

