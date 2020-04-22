Home / Home

They raised the bar for OB visits

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 9:23am admin1
By: 
Joanne Roepke-Bode

Welcoming a new baby to the family can be a challenge during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, given the many hospital visitor restrictions. Thilges family members got creative for their visit at Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) last week – and it  lifted everyone’s spirits.

Family members and friends were brought within a bird’s-eye view of the new baby on the third floor of the hospital with the help of equipment that lifted them up into the air.

Read more in the  April 23 Advance.

