They raised the bar for OB visits

Welcoming a new baby to the family can be a challenge during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, given the many hospital visitor restrictions. Thilges family members got creative for their visit at Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) last week – and it lifted everyone’s spirits.

Family members and friends were brought within a bird’s-eye view of the new baby on the third floor of the hospital with the help of equipment that lifted them up into the air.

