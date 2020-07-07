Test Iowa site to open in Algona - Updated with hours, other info

ALGONA—Kossuth County, in partnership with the Iowa Governor’s office, has set up a Test Iowa COVID-19 coronavirus test site in the former Harley Davidson building.

“This is not walk-in testing,” said David Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management director. “Appointments are needed by going to testiowa.com, answer a few questions and then pick the testing location.”

The test site will only offer nasal testing to see if there are actual COVID-19 cases. It was to be open starting Wednesday.

“Hours are flexible at this time depending on the need,” Penton said.

For questions call Kossuth Regional Health Center at 515-295-4430.

Here is a press release issued Tuesday evening:

Test Iowa clinic site to open in Kossuth - Visit testiowa.com to begin the process

Algona, Iowa, July 7, 2020 – A new Test Iowa clinic site is scheduled to open in Kossuth County on Wednesday, July 8 in the former Ernie Williams Harley Davidson building at 2701 Highway 18 in Algona.

Hours of operation for this site are currently scheduled to include:

· Wednesday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Thursday, July 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.; and

· Friday, July 10 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

· Monday, July 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Test Iowa sites are operated through a partnership between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in Iowa communities. Local people operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab. Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any Test Iowa site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. After doing this, they will receive a unique identifying code that they will need to present at the appointment.

For an appointment at the Algona Test Site, individuals should call Kossuth County Public Health (Kossuth Regional Health Center's Community Health) at 515-295-4430 after the online assessment is complete.

For more information about KRHC or COVID-19 visit www.krhc.com or call 515-295-2451.